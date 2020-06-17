Why You Shouldn’t Play The Polling Or Economic Numbers Game Just Yet

On today’s podcast we get into the latest economic and polling numbers to explain why neither matter, at least right now, no matter how good or bad they are.

We also get into “cancel culture” and the complaint about the race of the Rice Krispies mascots, book banning, the fact that Boston’s considering removing a statue of Abraham Lincoln, that an Australian brewery is being blacklisted because activists have labeled its name — “Colonial” — to be racist, and Planned Parenthood’s official endorsement of Joe Biden, saying unironically, “This is literally a life and death election.” (RELATED: Protesters Topple, Behead Christopher Columbus Statues In Richmond And Boston)

Listen to the show:

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea. Check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at checkout to receive free shipping on your order.