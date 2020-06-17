Dolly Parton Reveals She’s Releasing An Autobiographical Book Of Song Lyrics, ‘Songteller’

Country music legend Dolly Parton revealed details of her new book Tuesday.

The book, titled “Songteller, My Life In Lyrics,” is set to be published in November, according to Parton’s publisher Chronicle Books. The news was shared Tuesday on the publisher’s Twitter account.

We are proud to announce @DollyParton’s new book Songteller, My Life In Lyrics. A celebration of the American icon, published Nov 17th. Songteller is a intimate look at Dolly’s enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and country legend. Preorder now: https://t.co/BnzAt8ergb pic.twitter.com/e2xjbSPD9s — Chronicle Books (@ChronicleBooks) June 16, 2020

“Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” is available on November 17. Pre-order your copy now at https://t.co/kZuaytFPt5! – Team Dolly ???? pic.twitter.com/bjyZ7a7OD5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2020

“My songs are like my children, I expect them to support me when I’m old,” Parton said in the video announcing the book. “And across my life I’ve written thousands of songs but here, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting 200 of my favorites in my new book called ‘Songteller.'”

“Not only will you be able to revisit the lyrics, but I’ll tell you never before heard stories behind the songs and we’ve even dug up never before seen pictures and handwritten lyrics too,” she added. “A songteller is what I am and I’m so excited to share my new book, ‘Songteller,’ with you this fall.”

