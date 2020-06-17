Donald Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ To See Colin Kaepernick Get Another NFL Opportunity ‘If He Deserves’ One

President Donald Trump has no problem with Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL if he earns another shot.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is back in the news as debates about the national anthem continue to grow, but don’t expect to see POTUS cheering against him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trump told Scott Thurman the following Wednesday about Kaepernick potentially playing in the NFL again.

If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability. He started off great and then he didn’t end very great in terms of as a player…The answer is absolutely I would. As far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot, but obviously, he has to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.

You can watch his full comments below.

To be crystal clear, this isn’t very different from what Trump has said in the past about Colin Kaepernick.

Believe it or not, he’s actually supported Kaep playing again if he can earn the opportunity. In 2019, Trump said, “Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough. But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good PR move,” according to USA Today.

With even Trump pushing for Kaep to get the chance to play again if he’s good enough, it would certainly seem like momentum is building for him to return.

He hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season, which is the same year he started his infamous anthem protests.

We’ll see what happens with Kaep, but there’s no doubt football fans are living in a crazy time right now.