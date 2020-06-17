‘I Hope He Gets A Fair Shake’: Trump Reacts To Charges Against Former Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks

President Donald Trump said that he hopes the former police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks last week “gets a fair shake” during a Wednesday appearance on “Hannity.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges Wednesday, including felony murder, against former Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe for his role in the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was seen on video resisting arrest, grabbing a taser, running, then shooting that taser back at Rolfe before getting shot.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the president for his “thoughts on the charges that went down in Atlanta today.”

After speaking to clear differences between the death of George Floyd and Brooks, Trump called the former “a different kind of a case.”

“I thought it was a terrible situation but you can’t resist a police officer and if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact,” Trump said. “It was a very, very sad thing. You take a look and it was out of control, the whole situation was out of control.”

“I heard today and just got a report that the police officers’ lawyer said that he heard a sound like a gun, like a gunshot, and he saw a flash in front of him,” the president continued. “I don’t know that I would have necessarily believed that, but I will tell you, that’s a very interesting thing and maybe that’s so. They’re gonna have to find out. It’s up to justice now. It’s gonna be up to justice.”

The president told Hannity that he hopes the officer “gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters: Fulton County DA Engaging In A ‘Political Overcharge,’ Police Will ‘Let The Streets Run Wild’)

“But again, you can’t resist a police officer like that and they ended up in a very terrible disagreement and look at the way it ended,” he concluded.