Fox, CNN, MSNBC All Broadcast Biden Speech Instead Of Trump’s White House Event

While President Donald Trump gave a speech at the White House Wednesday, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN all broadcast a speech from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

At the same time Trump was announcing his PREVENTS Roadmap to address veteran suicides, Biden was giving a speech in Pennsylvania attacking the president’s coronavirus response. Cable news networks opted to show the former Vice President’s speech instead.

Fox News showed the beginning of the president’s discussion but cut away to Biden, according to Aaron Rupar. (RELATED: ‘Very Fair’: Trump Praises Media’s Coronavirus Coverage Over Past Few Days)

Fox News cut away from Trump's speech and then broadcast Biden eviscerating his coronavirus response

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are all currently showing Joe Biden's speech rather than Donald Trump's.

CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all covering Biden live

“Donald Trump’s failure to fight the coronavirus with the same energy and focus that he used to troll his enemies on Twitter has cost us lives, and is putting hope for an economic recovery at risk,” Biden said. “Mr. President, wake up. Get to work.”

Joe Biden blasts Trump's pandemic response: "750 fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, uncles, aunts, husbands, wives, children dying every day. … It may be good enough for Donald Trump, but it will never, ever be acceptable if I'm your President"



The president has been critical of Fox News in the past, saying in a June 10 tweet that the network is “lost.”

"Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional Hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements," he wrote. "More like CNN!!! Fox is lost!!!"

Trump said last month that he is “looking for a new outlet” because Fox News has “more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before.”

CNN and MSNBC have also received backlash from the president, who has repeatedly expressed concern over “fake news.” When Jim Acosta asked what Trump would say to critics of his coronavirus response during a press briefing in late March, Trump said that “instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question.”

The Trump campaign team posted a video in May showing CNN and MSNBC edited as soldiers from Star Wars, with Trump depicted as Yoda beheading them with a lightsaber.