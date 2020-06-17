Gwyneth Paltrow Releases ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has released a new candle scent through her wellness brand Goop.

Paltrow announced the new candle scent on during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The candle is selling for $75 and is named “This Smells Like My Orgasm,” according to the website.

“A fitting follow-up to tha t candle —you know the one—this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive,” the description on the website reads.

“That candle” that the website referred to is the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her ‘Sex Life’ Since Moving In With Husband Brad Falchuk)

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Goop’s New ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle: ‘The Box Has Fireworks’​ https://t.co/J5OM4BopnF — People (@people) June 17, 2020

I didn’t think Paltrow could get any more wild with the candle names than she already had gotten, but here we are. I’d love to know what this candle actually smells like, but it’s not out yet so we’ll have to wait and see.

At least she’s having fun with these names and really getting into her wellness brand. The “Vagina” candle hit the internet in January and reportedly sold out in hours, according to Business Insider.

If the “Smells Like My Vagina” candle was a hit, I’d expect Paltrow’s “Orgasm” candle to be just as big of a hit.