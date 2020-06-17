‘Cops Wear Body Cams’: Jim Jordan Criticizes FBI For Not Recording Strzok Interview With Michael Flynn

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan criticized the FBI for failing to record the conversation between former agent Peter Strzok and General Michael Flynn.

Noting that police officers often wear body cameras in order to protect themselves and anyone with whom they interact, Jordan expressed his concern and disappointment over the fact that Strzok hadn’t been obliged to do the same — and argued in favor of requiring such action in the future. (RELATED: Impeachment Question Explodes – Ends With Jim Jordan, Adam Schiff And David Holmes All Shouting Over Each Other)

WATCH:

Police wear body cameras. But Peter Strzok can interview General Flynn and not record it? pic.twitter.com/U5HUNWqTZ2 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 17, 2020

“Cops wear body cams, but the FBI agent interviewing a three-star general doesn’t have to record that conversation?” Jordan asked during a Tuesday session on Capitol Hill addressing the Police Reform Act.

“That makes no sense! Especially when you know the facts around that conversation that took place,” Jordan continued, referencing former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to continue investigating Flynn and to allow agents to circumvent protocol and interview Flynn, who was then serving as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor without first notifying the White House Legal Counsel.

“There’s no recording of the interview. There’s the 302 notes. And guess what they do with the notes? They change them. Months later! And prosecute a general, prosecute American citizen, based on that,” Jordan added.

“This is as basic and simple and straightforward as it gets,” Jordan concluded.