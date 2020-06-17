‘He Is So Full Of Sh*t’: Bolton Claims Mike Pompeo, Others Mocked Trump Behind His Back

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his upcoming book that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was just one of many who mocked President Donald Trump behind his back, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” has caused a stir within the Trump administration and is scheduled to be published June 23. The NYT received an advance copy, reporting that the book claims numerous advisers, including Pompeo, secretly mocked the president.

“Even top advisers who position themselves as unswervingly loyal mock him behind his back,” the NYT reported. “During Mr. Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korea’s leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, ‘He is so full of shit.'” (RELATED: Trump Signals John Bolton Will Have Legal Problems If He Publishes New Book)

BOLTON’S REVELATIONS: • TRUMP tried to halt criminal investigations to help “dictators he liked”

• TRUMP did not seem to know that Britain is a nuclear power & asked if Finland is part of Russia

• POMPEO indicated he thought Trump was “so full of shit”https://t.co/NBemSel9SM — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 17, 2020

Pompeo said a month later that Trump’s North Korea diplomacy idea had “zero probability of success,” according to Bolton’s book. The book also alleges that Bolton had suspicions surrounding Trump’s actions with Ukraine. Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Bolton “tried eight to 10 times to get” Trump “to release the aid,” the NYT reported, citing Bolton’s book.

The book also makes allegations about Trump’s relationship with China. The book accused the president of asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase high amounts of American agricultural products. This was allegedly done in an effort to help Trump win farming states in the upcoming election, according to the book.

Trump was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,” according to Bolton’s book.