Kevin Love Earns The Arthur Ashe Courage Award For Raising Awareness About Mental Health

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love will take home the 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

The award, which will be presented Sunday during the virtual ESPYs on ESPN, is going to Love because of his work to raise awareness around mental health.

“If I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it.”@kevinlove will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his work as an advocate of mental health and removing the stigmas surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/vGcKnuIURz — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 17, 2020

Despite some laughable winners of this (see Caitlyn Jenner), there’s no question Love is a solid pick. Few people have been more up about mental health than he has.

He wrote an outstanding article in the Players’ Tribune in 2018, and I’d encourage you all to read it if you haven’t already.

It’s one of the most powerful articles the site as ever published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:00am PST

On top of all of that, Love has been very open giving interviews about his struggles and he’s used his huge platform to help remove the stigma around mental health.

All the way around, I think we can agree giving Love the award is a solid move. It’s important we help people who need help get it.

Love has played a huge part in doing that, and he should be applauded for it.