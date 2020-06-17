REPORT: Kyrie Irving Has Told NBA Players They Could Start Their Own League

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to start his own league.

According to Stefan Bondy, Irving told Nets players in a group chat that they “can start their own league” and believes players shouldn’t go to Orlando. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a recent chat group with Nets players, Kyrie Irving lobbied for skipping the bubble, the Daily News has learned. In that chat, he also proposed that the players can start their own league, according to a source. https://t.co/SqC0wcccPJ — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 16, 2020

This update comes after it was reported Kyrie raised red flags about games starting back up and called it “fishy” during a phone chat with players.

Kyrie Irving told NBA players on call Friday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

If Kyrie Irving honestly believes he can start his own league to compete with the NBA, he’s just a very dumb person.

It’s that simple. Remember when pro football leagues formed to try to compete with the NFL and they all failed in spectacular fashion?

Those startup leagues had hundreds of millions of dollars behind them, and still failed. What do you think would happen when Kyrie, who isn’t Vince McMahon, tries to do the same?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrie Eleison (KAI) (@kyrieirving) on Jun 23, 2019 at 4:59pm PDT

It’d be an utter disaster. You think NBA players are going to give up fully-guaranteed contracts worth tens of millions of dollars to play in a startup league?

There’s no chance that happens. There’s a better chance the XFL returns to replace the Super Bowl than there is of that happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrie Eleison (KAI) (@kyrieirving) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:28pm PDT

Kyrie is obviously welcome to do whatever he wants. If he wants to quit the NBA and start a league, go for it!

However, he’ll quickly find out that the NBA will steamroll him. He should focus on what works and the money that’s guaranteed.

Trying to start his own league is one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard.