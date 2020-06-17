Miss Hitting Up Happy Hour? Learn To Make Your Favorite Cocktails Right At Home

If you’ve been craving a crisp margarita for the last couple of months as you’ve been stuck at home, listen up! Instead of waiting until it’s safe to head to happy hour again, why not enjoy your favorite cocktails from the comfort of your own home? Thanks to The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle, you can learn step by step how to create your favorite libations and so much more.

Sure, you can Google how to make a dirty martini, but to understand the vast world of, gin, vodka, whiskey, and more, a proper mixology education can change the game when it comes to making your favorite cocktails. Under the instruction of experienced mixologist, sommelier, and author, Carlos Batista, you’ll cover just about everything in the world of bartending, like how to pair the best flavors, discern different types of wine, and so much more.

Unlike other online bartending courses, the ones in The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle give you a detailed history of the many different kinds of liquor you’ll be working with over the course of 179 lessons, in addition to mouth-watering recipes. Whether you’re learning about tequila, rum, or whiskey, you’ll find out where they derive from and what foods pair best with them. There’s also an entire course devoted to wine service, showing you how to properly taste wine, detect flaws, and more.

Whether you’re an aspiring mixologist or simply want to learn more about your favorite drinks, The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle is a fantastic way to get your drink knowledge on. And the best part? It costs way less than traditional bartending classes.

For a limited time, The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle is a whopping 93% off, making all nine courses a mere $30 bucks.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');