Man Charged With Shoving 92-Year-Old Woman Has Been Arrested At Least 65 Times: NYPD

The man arrested Tuesday in connection to throwing a 92-year-old woman into a New York City fire hydrant has been arrested at least 65 times, the New York Police Department Public Information unit confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The NYPD nabbed Rashid Brimmage, 31, after the incident. The elderly victim, Geraldine, who was too afraid to specify her last name, said she’s fearful to walk alone in the neighborhood where she’s spent the past 50 years in an interview with The New York Post.

“This damned guy put me in a state where I’m fearful to walk the streets alone,” she told the New York Post. “So my super’s trying to find somebody who will walk me to a park nearby or to the supermarket, that kind of thing. So that’s the problem.”

Some local outlets said he’s been arrested more than 100 times, citing police sources. NYPD Public Information confirmed 65 arrests to the DCNF.

“He has approximately 65 prior arrests,” according to a statement from the New York Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. “Some include: Assault, Criminal Possession of Controlled substance, Public Lewdness, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Sex Abuse, OGA, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Possession of Marijuana.”

Geraldine, who was on her way to a pharmacy, was allegedly flung to the street by Brimmage on Friday. Her head impacted a fire hydrant and she lay on the ground until a bystander called police. (RELATED: ‘No Criminality’ In Case Of NYPD Officers Sickened By Shake Shake Milkshakes, Police Investigating Cause)

WATCH:

On June 12 at 3rd Avenue between 15th and 16th Street, this individual pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. pic.twitter.com/Nr2GaTiqm6 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

“I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I went right down and hit my head against the hydrant,” she said. “Blood was coming out, not spurting blood, but blood was dripping.”

Brimmage has allegedly attacked three other random people since February. He reportedly punched a man at a pizza shop and struck both a woman and a man at the same Dunkin’ Donuts in two separate incidents, according to NBC 4.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.