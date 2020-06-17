Oddsmakers Give The Detroit Lions Only An 11% Chance Of Winning The NFC North

Oddsmakers think the Detroit Lions will be awful during the 2020 season.

According to the latest odds on FOX Bet, the Lions are at +800 to win the NFC North, which translates to an 11.11% chance of getting the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s also good enough for dead last in the division.

I like how we’re no longer even trying to pretend like the Lions might be good. That’s the usual charade we undergo every summer leading into the season.

We pretend this is Detroit’s year, the fans get juiced, we look solid in camp and then we get smoked. It’s a tale as old as time.

At least this time nobody is getting their hopes up. That has to be a positive, right? We’re not even pretending anymore!

We’re just admitting the Lions are trash. As a lifelong fan, it’s kind of a refreshing change of pace, and I say that as a guy who bleeds for the Lions.

Now, the big upside here is that if we actually turn out to be good, then it’s a bonus. Do I think that will happen?

Hell no. I think the Lions will suck, Matt Patricia will get fired and then we’ll restart this cycle all over again.

Life as a Detroit fan damn sure isn’t easy.