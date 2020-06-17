Wednesday Is The 26-Year Anniversary Of OJ Simpson’s Infamous Police Chase In A White Ford Bronco

Wednesday marks 26 years since O.J. Simpson infamously led California police on a car chase in a white Ford Bronco.

As pointed out by Darren Rovell, on this day 26 years ago, the Juice was in a Bronco being driven by Al Cowlings after being charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He was later acquitted of both killings.

This Day In 1994: The infamous O.J. Simpson chase. Ford shelved the Bronco brand two years later. After a 24-year hiatus, the Bronco comes back this year. They picked quite the day for the debut — Simpson’s birthday! Ford says it’s coincidental. pic.twitter.com/jLfvDpjTz1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2020

The chase, which didn’t happen at high speeds, captivated the nation and was broadcast around the country.

Eventually, Simpson returned to his house and was taken into custody by the police. What followed was the most famous murder case in my lifetime and arguably in the past 100 hundred years, which ended with Simpson leaving as a free man.

I wasn’t old enough at the time of the chase to really remember it, but I know plenty of people who were. They all talk about it like it was the wildest thing they’d ever seen.

I don’t think people my age understand just how famous O.J. Simpson was during his prime. We’re talking about a man who might have been the most famous athlete on the planet.

Simpson dominated the NFL and then successfully transitioned to entertainment. I’m not even sure who you could compare him to today.

Imagine if Charles Barkley got arrested on two murder charges. That’s probably the closest comparison I can think of.

The trial literally became the focus of the country, and let’s not forget the infamous glove moment!

It’s crazy that it was already 26 years. Time sure flies. I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like it again. Simpson rocked the world as an athlete and then brought it to a grinding halt as an accused and acquitted killer.