Police Officer Resigns After Allegedly Using Police Database To Find A Woman On Facebook

A Rossford, Ohio police officer resigned Tuesday after he allegedly used the police database to identify a woman in her car and message her on Facebook.



Glenn Goss, Jr., son of Rossford’s former police chief, submitted his resignation to city officials on Tuesday, according to the Toledo Blade. State investigators have been called to review the case and Rossford city officials are also performing an investigation. (RELATED: ‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’: How One iPhone Shortcut Can Help People Fight Back Against Police Mistreatment)

Emily Hackler said she was coming home from the gym on Monday when she noticed a black truck following her, per the Toledo Blade. The truck allegedly followed her for some time but eventually went down a side street.

A few hours later, Hackler said she received a Facebook message from Goss saying “Had fun racing you on Crossroads and 795 earlier.” Hackler asked Goss how he figured out who she was, to which he replied that he remembered her license plate number and “figured it out after I got on shift.”

“I just wanted to give you a hard time quick about racing and say you’re a hottie,” said Goss in the messages. Goss submitted his resignation prior to the completion of the investigation by city officials, but officials said that the investigation found grounds for termination and all information will remain on his personnel file, per the Toledo Blade.

City officials turned the investigation over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to “take it out of the department itself,” according to the Toledo Blade. “We first looked at the Wood County Sheriff to do the investigation, but Glenn, Jr., had worked there in the past, so we thought this was most transparent and generous way to do an investigation,” said Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III.

“You’re not allowed to stop or look up anyone’s information without probable cause, so the fact that he was not in his official work vehicle, it got me thinking, ‘How did this happen? Why did he search my plate number to get my information?’” said Hackler to the Toledo Blade, “It did make me feel very uneasy.”

Glenn Goss, Sr., resigned from his position as police chief in July of 2018 for reasons he said related to “affording his son, Glenn Goss, Jr., career opportunities that would potentially be limited as long as the senior Goss remained chief,” reported the Toledo Blade.

“We take complaints seriously when they come to us, in any form, when they come to us,” said Kent Murphree, assistant city law director, to the Toledo Blade, “If there’s an allegation that potentially has merit, it will be investigated to a conclusion.”

The Daily Caller is awaiting a reply from the Rossford Police Department Chief Todd Kitzler.