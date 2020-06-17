REDDIT DEBATE: When Was The Most Frustrating Time To Watch Your College Football Team Play?

Reddit is debating the toughest time for fans to have watched their college football teams, and this one is easy for me.

College football is all about living life on a wave. That’s just the way it works. You have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, as a Wisconsin fan, there was never a more frustrating season in my lifetime than the one back in 2018.

Remember, we’re not just talking about what was the worst season to watch. We’re talking about the most frustrating, which obviously implies that it was also disappointing.

The Badgers entered the 2018 campaign with all the hype in the world. We were viewed by many as a strong favorite to win the national title.

Instead, we finished the regular season 7-5 with losses to BYU, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State and Minnesota.

To say the wheels fell off would be an understatement. Jack Coan was thrust into service long before he was ready, our offense was a gigantic disappointment and became clear by the middle of October that this team had no business being viewed as a contender.

The 2018 squad was loaded with talent all over the field. Granted, it didn’t help that Quintez Cephus had to miss the season, but there was still no excuse for finishing the regular portion of the year 7-5.

I was so disappointed, frustrated and upset watching the Badgers play that year. Much like my life, I entered the fall of 2018 with high hopes.

Just like the Badgers, there was a reality check waiting. The entire 2018 football season felt like the mountain climbers scene from “Miracle.”

Hopefully, those dark days are behind us forever because we’re never going back to that!