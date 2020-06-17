REPORT: MLB Players And Owners Are ‘Closing In On An Agreement To Play The 2020 Season’

The MLB is reportedly very close to reaching a deal to return.

According to Jon Heyman, players and owners are “closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season,” and the deal would include “prorated pay and include expanded playoffs.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

And just like that, it looks like baseball is going to actually happen! That sure is a hell of a lot of change in the past few days.

It looked like the 2020 MLB season was on the brink of collapse, and commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn’t confident the season would happen just a couple days ago.

Now, we’re apparently really close to the MLB starting up during the coronavirus pandemic. The players are getting prorated pay, which is the biggest sticking point, and the playoffs will expand.

If you’re a fan of pro baseball, I’m not sure how this could be interpreted as anything other than exceptional news.

We’ll have to see what the final agreement looks like, but I think it’s safe to say things are trending up for the MLB.