REPORT: TV Executives Believe College Football Games Will Allow Fans

TV executives believe college football games will have fans in the fall.

One of the biggest questions facing the college football season is whether or not fans will be allowed at games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Well, it sounds like TV execs think they certainly will be. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

John Ourand told Paul Finebaum during a Tuesday interview, “Personally I don’t see any way there’s going to be college football with any fans. Every TV executive I talk to thinks there will be games with fans, and I’m approaching this with too much of a Northeast mindset.”

I would agree with the TV executives who think fans will be allowed at games. I think there’s a very good chance that’s the outcome.

Now, will stadium capacity be limited or capped in some parts of the country? That’s a very good possibility, but I don’t see a situation unfolding where every stadium is empty.

That’s just simply not going to happen. There’s too much money on the line.

I can also tell you this much for sure. If fans are allowed into games, then there’s a 100% chance I’ll be going.

There’s no way I’m not going to a game in 2020 if fans can get through the gate. I go every year, and that’s not changing just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re still more than two months out from the first snap of the season. A lot of things can change between now and the end of August, but I’m feeling confident we’re going to be in a good position!

Let’s hope we’re tailgating and going to games during the 2020 campaign! Nothing would make me happier!