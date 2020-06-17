What Is Trump Going To Do About CHAZ? We Asked His Campaign

President Donald Trump has been harshly critical of the “autonomous zone” protesters set up in Seattle, but when the local government isn’t doing anything about it, will Trump step in?

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom sat down with Trump campaign principle deputy communications director Erin Perrine to discuss just that, as well as the Republican Party’s decision to move its national convention to Florida. (RELATED: Tulsa Officials Say Trump’s Saturday Campaign Rally Could Be A ‘Super Spreader’)

Trump has insisted that the National Guard diffuse the situation in Minneapolis, but aside from criticizing Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Trump hasn’t taken any action.

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen

GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington Says Democrats Are Using Coronavirus For Their Own Agenda

Here’s What Trump Is Doing To Help Black Americans Through The Coronavirus Crisis