Hilarious Twitter Thread Imagines SEC Football Coaches As Women

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Michigan vs Alabama

(Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

A hilarious Twitter thread has popped up picturing SEC football coaches if they were all women.

Twitter user @notkdk3 started the thread of SEC coaches as women and this will be without a doubt one of the funniest things you see all day on the web. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the pictures below.

That’s honestly the stuff of nightmares. Yet I couldn’t look away. Will I have trouble sleeping at night because of those pictures?

Probably, but it was also absolutely worth every single second of looking over that thread. All of a sudden, Nick Saban doesn’t seem so intimidating.

Nick Saban Cfp 2019 GIF by ESPN - Find & Share on GIPHY

We all also know Mike Leach would absolutely love this thread. This thread would be the highlight of the Mississippi State coach’s week.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised he hasn’t already smashed the RT button.

 

Finally, look at little old Paul Finebaum as a woman! Now, if you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor.