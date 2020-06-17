Hilarious Twitter Thread Imagines SEC Football Coaches As Women

A hilarious Twitter thread has popped up picturing SEC football coaches if they were all women.

Twitter user @notkdk3 started the thread of SEC coaches as women and this will be without a doubt one of the funniest things you see all day on the web. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the pictures below.

SEC Football Coaches as women, a thread: pic.twitter.com/B8UeExaBaB — KD (@notkdk3) June 16, 2020

That’s honestly the stuff of nightmares. Yet I couldn’t look away. Will I have trouble sleeping at night because of those pictures?

Probably, but it was also absolutely worth every single second of looking over that thread. All of a sudden, Nick Saban doesn’t seem so intimidating.

We all also know Mike Leach would absolutely love this thread. This thread would be the highlight of the Mississippi State coach’s week.

Honestly, I’m a little surprised he hasn’t already smashed the RT button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

Finally, look at little old Paul Finebaum as a woman! Now, if you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor.