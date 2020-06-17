Putin’s Latest Defense Against Coronavirus: Disinfection Tunnels

One way Russian President Vladimir Putin is defending himself against the coronavirus is by using disinfection tunnels for visitors, according to a Kremlin spokesman.

Putin has one disinfection tunnel at his home in Novo-Ogaryovo and two from the Kremlin, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Wednesday. Putin has spent most of his time during the pandemic in his near Moscow residence, according to Reuters.

The disinfection tunnel sprays a “fine water mist” on people passing through, state-run media outlet RIA Novosti news reported Tuesday. The spray comes from the ceiling and the sides when someone passes through, according to Reuters.

The tunnels were created and installed by a Russian company Mizotty and used Anolit, a government approved anti-septic, CNN reported.

“Such disinfectant equipment is installed in the Kremlin too, there are even two tunnels there, and in Novo-Ogaryovo, which you know is the main work base for the President, he hold[s] a lot of events there and goes back and forth to the Kremlin,” Peskov said.

The disinfection tunnels were made and installed during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, Reuters reported. The World Health Organization’s Russia spokeswoman Melita Vujnovich said Russia’s coronavirus cases began to flatten May 9 and 10, according to Forbes.

“There are still cases of the disease, but the growth rate is stabilizing. We really hope we are looking at the last few days of the coronavirus and that the increase in the incidence rate has plateaued,” said Vujnovich.

Russia has reported 7,478 coronavirus deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases, the third highest number of cases after Brazil and the United States, according to Reuters. (Related: US Passes 2 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases As States Reopen)

Although many coronavirus restrictions in the Kremlin are being lifted, precautions to protect Putin’s health “are still being justified,” Peskov said. Russian authorities claim the number of coronavirus cases are decreasing, reported Reuters.

Additional disinfection tunnels were installed in some hospitals in Penza, Russia and government contracts, CNN reported.

