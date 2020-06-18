247Sports Lists Alabama, Ohio State And Clemson As Tier 1 Title Contenders

247Sports thinks Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson are the three best teams in all of college football.

The popular publication broke down teams into tiers for contending for a national title, and the only three teams in tier one were Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, I’m not going to knock the fact that those three teams are in the top tier. That makes sense. All three of them are historical powerhouses, they’re led by elite coaches, Clemson and Ohio State have the best QBs in America and all three rosters are loaded with talent.

So you’re not going to hear many complaints from me on those three teams being in the top tier. They deserve it for sure.

Having said all of that, I have a huge problem where Wisconsin landed on this list. The Badgers were in tier six! We’re in the sixth group!

Is that a joke? Am I supposed to find that funny? Should I be laughing right now? I can promise you that I’m not.

Did the whole team get suspended for the first half of the season and I never read about it? I’m pretty sure that’s the only way we’d justifiably be so low.

Yes, we lost Jonathan Taylor, but you know who we didn’t lose? Head coach Paul Chryst. As long as he’s calling the shots, I’m confident that we’ll be just fine.

As I always say when we get disrespected. Keep overlooking us. We don’t mind. We’ll just get to work and win football games.

Either ride with us or get the hell out of our way because the Badgers are coming. I guarantee you that much!