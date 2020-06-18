9 MLB Players Will Lose More Than $20 Million If Games Return With Prorated Salaries

Nine MLB players will lose a staggering amount of money if games are played in 2020.

The league is reportedly nearing a return as the players and owners hammer out a deal, which would includ prorated salaries.

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

According to Darren Rovell, nine players would lose more than $20 million in 2020 contract money under this format.

Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout would lose the most at $23.2 million.

Based on a 60-schedule at full pro-rata salaries, nine players will lose at least $20 million in salary this year. pic.twitter.com/Y1Bv5oOkzG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2020

That tweet from Rovell more or less explains why some players just didn’t want to return at all. Some players were okay pushing the season to 2021 and just saving a year.

Why? Well, put yourself in the shoes of a guy like Mike Trout. Imagine burning a contract year and throwing more than $20 million into a furnace.

I wouldn’t want to do that either. In fact, I’d fight like hell to make sure that a prorated year didn’t count against my contract if I was going to lose that kind of money.

Yet, it seems like enough of the league is ready to return with prorated salaries and play that we’ll probably get baseball in 2020.

A lot of stuff could change in the coming weeks, but it seems like that’s the direction we’re headed in. Still, losing $20 million in a year is simply an astounding amount of cash.