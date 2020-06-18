Chicago Bears Nick Foles’ Wife, Tori, Announces Birth Of Baby Boy

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles’ wife, Tori, shared the very exciting news that the two have welcomed a baby boy after suffering a miscarriage.

“Duke Nathan Foles 6/12/20 at 4:08 pm 9 lbs, 21.75 inches long,” the former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback’s wife captioned her incredible post on Instagram, along with a great snap of their little son. The post was noted on the NBC Sports website in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY,” she added. “Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man #dukenathanfoles.”

On June 5, Tori also shared another sweet picture on her social media of their little family of four, including herself, Nick, their 3-year-old daughter Lily James and the family’s dog. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned it, “The final days as just us four.”

It all comes after Foles’ wife shared the heartbreaking news last May they had suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s second child, a little boy.

“As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby,” Tori captioned her post on Instagram. “Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy.”

“To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process,” she added. “Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true.”