Chris Wallace Dismisses John Bolton’s Book As ‘A One Week Story’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Thursday that he did not believe former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book would impact President Donald Trump’s political future.

“Look, either you’re gonna believe John Bolton or you’re gonna believe the president,” Wallace said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Tops Cable News Ratings Amid George Floyd Protests)

Wallace added that he believes most Americans have already made up their mind on whether or not they support the president. (RELATED: ‘The Book Donald Trump Doesn’t Want You To Read’: John Bolton To Make New Allegations In Memoir)

“What really strikes me, Harris, is I don’t think this book is gonna have a lot of impact on Donald Trump’s political fortunes,” Wallace said. “I think people are so locked in on the president. They either think he has helped save the country, and helped build the economy, and will rebuild it after the coronavirus, or they think he is the last person who should be president.”

“I just don’t think this is gonna have a lot of impact,” Wallace continued. “My guess is this is a one week story, and then it kind of fades away.”

WATCH:

In the book, Bolton accuses Trump of asking China for help with his reelection campaign, and writes that House Democrats should have broadened their impeachment effort against Trump, which focused on a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president went after Bolton on Twitter late Wednesday night, accusing him of being “disgruntled” about his time in the White House. Bolton served as Trump’s national security advisor for over a year, before being fired in September 2019.