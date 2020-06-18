Dr. Fauci Says ‘Football May Not Happen This Year’

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks football might not happen in 2020.

Fauci has been one of the leaders in the fight against coronavirus as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and he has serious concerns about football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Fauci told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta the following:

Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.

Below is a live look at my reaction to anyone who wants to just give up on the fight for football right now.

I hate to break the news to Dr. Fauci, but the Big 10 and the SEC have more or less made it crystal clear that they both intend to play football.

Good luck traveling to Tuscaloosa and telling the faithful fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide they won’t have football in the fall.

That sounds like a great way for a riot to unfold.

Might there be some changes to the upcoming season? Sure. Will fans potentially be kept out of the stands? Without a doubt that option has been discussed. Will players potentially be kept isolated? I’m sure that’s also been discussed.

We already know Notre Dame is keeping players in a hotel.

There’s been so much positive momentum, yet there seems to be so much pessimism over the past few days. I just don’t get it.

We’re winning the war! Now it’s time to get our football back. After all, the Badgers have a title journey to pursue.