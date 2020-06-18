‘Duck Dynasty ‘ Star Phil Robertson’s Newfound Daughter Making Plans To Move Closer To Dad

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson’s new found adult daughter, Phyllis, has decided to move her family to West Monroe, La., next month to live next door to her dad.

Phil and Kay Robertson’s oldest son, Al, told Fox News in a piece published Thursday that the public’s reaction to news of Phil’s daughter from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s has been “overwhelmingly positive.” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

WATCH:

At one point, Phil’s son explained that the family has been hearing from other people across the country who went through a similar experience.(RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“Because of the emergence now of DNA — with these different ways that people can check their ancestry and all that — this is happening a lot around the country,” Al explained, while admitting they have been lucky because everything has fallen into place.

“Mostly what we’ve received have been people that have had similar experiences, but maybe not good results, because obviously it can go sideways … ” he added. “In our case, we were determined that it would be positive no matter what.”

Al continued, while he noted that “it wasn’t really hard work for it to happen. We just had an instant connection and we were thrilled that she found us and we found her.”

“The same year that she was born, he [Phil] was reborn, in the sense that he became a different person, which Phyllis says gives her a lot of peace of mind even now, knowing that he changed,” Al went on.

It all comes after the Robertson shared the exciting news that 45-year-old Phyllis, who is married and has two adult sons, was his daughter during during the “Unashamed with Phil Robertson” podcast.

Phyllis explained that she started on her path to discovering Robertson was her father after one of her boys were gifted a DNA test and the results weren’t “matching up,” per Yahoo.com.

Robertson’s daughter, during the same episode, also said she had never even seen the “Duck Dynasty” show because at its height she and her husband were out of the country for five years serving on a mission.