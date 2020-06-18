GLASSNER: It’s Time To Reignite The Spirit Of The MAGA Movement

The long-anticipated return of Trump rallies will prove that neither lockdowns nor pandemics can dampen the enthusiasm of the Make America Great Again movement.

All over the country, millions of workers are gradually returning to their normal lives as America continues to quickly recover from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. As the Trump administration made clear in recent weeks, many states have successfully managed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, safely reopen their economies and are already contributing to what is shaping up to be the greatest economic comeback this country has ever seen.

One of these states is Florida — which is a big part of the reason Jacksonville was recently chosen to host the majority of the Republican National Convention in August.

“Look at what’s going on in Florida, it’s incredible,” President Trump said during a recent press conference following the record-breaking May jobs report, which showed a net gain of 2.5 million jobs in a single month. “The job the governor of Florida has done, it’s incredible,” he added, urging other states to safely reopen their economies.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, will resume hosting the president’s signature Keep America Great rallies, starting with an upcoming event in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

In a powerful sign of the pent-up enthusiasm within the MAGA movement, more than one million people have already requested tickets to the rally. This one is going to be absolutely HUGE.

Of course, our team will ensure each rally can be conducted in a safe and responsible manner. Despite these rigorous precautions, however, some Democrats and the media are already criticizing our decision to resume rallies, urging the President to suspend his public campaign events until the election.

So, we should give up one of our most effective means of reaching our supporters just because the left wants us to, while they deploy tens of thousands of protesters — many of whom turned peaceful expressions into violent riots? Should we stop fundraising, too, while we’re at it?

“The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish,” one Democrat lawmaker tweeted, despite attending an activist rally herself just a few days earlier.

Some media outlets have also expressed disgust with the president’s upcoming rally schedule, ignoring the fact that most states have already started to reopen their economies. The Washington Post, for instance, wrote that the events “will take place in a handful of states currently battling surges of new covid-19 infections” — even though Oklahoma initiated the third phase of its reopening plan at the start of June, weeks before the rally.

It’s worth noting that most of the journalists and politicians who are criticising the president’s decision to resume MAGA rallies were actively supporting mass protests and riots just a week ago. Instead of raising concerns about the safety of these public gatherings on our streets, the Democrats and the liberal press were giving protesters and rioters a free pass to do whatever they wanted. Some pandering Democrat politicians even marched in “solidarity” with the demonstrators while completely ignoring the social distancing guidelines that were in place at the time.

Don’t let the liberal hypocrites and naysayers scare you into staying sidelined for the 2020 presidential campaign. America is already bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic — and that scares them.

Michael Glassner is Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.