Anthony Lynn Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Fits The Style’ Of What The Chargers Do On Offense

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn thinks Colin Kaepernick could fit in the team’s system.

Kaepernick has been in the news ever since the national anthem debate started again, and there have been serious conversations about whether or not he'll return to the league.

Lynn thinks the former 49ers star fits with what he’s trying to do and he told ESPN the following about the situation:

I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far as in his career, what he wants to do. But Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running. I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have, but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.

These comments seemed to have possibly been the motivation behind Gil Brandt suggesting the Chargers bring in Kaepernick, but I still don’t see it happening.

Colin Kaepernick to the Chargers makes all the sense in the world. -Need at QB with potential to start

-Someone who will sell tickets

-Strong leader in Lynn — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) June 17, 2020

As Lynn pointed out himself, the Chargers are very happy with the quarterbacks already on the roster. It just doesn’t make sense to bring in Kaep.

The Chargers are more than ready to roll with Tyrod Taylor and the NFL veteran is without question more ready to play right now than Kaep is.

It’s probably not even close at all.

On top of that, the Chargers are focused on developing Justin Herbert after taking him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The last thing they need around Herbert is a circus.

While the Chargers might be a fun team to debate when it comes to Kaepernick, it’s just not going to happen.