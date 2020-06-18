Ivanka Helps Out At Food Distribution Event In Pittsburgh During Pandemic

Ivanka Trump jumped in and helped out at a food distribution event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Thank you Bishop Mann for hosting us at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Pittsburgh, PA,” the first daughter captioned her post Wednesday on Instagram , along with a handful of pictures from the days event with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Through amazing faith-based organizations such as yours our #FarmerstoFamilies Food Box program has delivered over 20 Million boxes of fresh fruit veggies meat and dairy to families in need since launched just 4 weeks ago,” she added. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 16, 2020 at 3:34pm PDT

Ivanka continued, while she explained that, “visiting your church today allowed me to listen and learn from faith [and] community leaders how together we can bring about healing and holistic revitalization to underserved communities across the nation.”

“Black churches are great forces for justice, love, equality and human dignity in our nation,” the first daughter went on. “I am grateful for the candid discussion and opportunity to learn. 1 [and] 3 @apnews @al_drago.”

As Ivanka stated, during her event she also met with religious and community leaders to learn about the “services being provided in response to impact from the Coronavirus, ultimately working closely with those most vulnerable,” per a White House release.