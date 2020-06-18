Actress Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter To Advocate For Social Justice

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has created a public Twitter account to advocate for social justice.

She created her Twitter account Tuesday and shared a RepresentUs PSA.

“Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life,” Lawrence tweeted in her first tweet. “In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it.”

Lawrence also shared a statement regarding the death of Breonna Taylor, who was allegedly shot eight times by police officers who used a no”no-knock” warrant to enter her home.

“For three months since her murder Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered,” her statement said. “We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHer Name.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Details About Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding)

The public Twitter account comes after Lawrence previously claimed she would never have a public account.

“I watch, I don’t speak,” Lawrence told InStyle at the time. “There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

“I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason,” Lawrence added. “Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”