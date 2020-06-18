Kim Kardashian Signs New Spotify Deal For Criminal Justice Reform Podcast

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has signed a deal with Spotify to create a podcast inspired by her work with criminal justice reform.

The podcast will be produced by Kardashian and TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, according to a report published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. The podcast will be available only on Spotify.

Kardashian and Ansaldi will both co-host and co-produce the show that will follow the story of Kevin Keith. In 1994, Keith was convicted of three murders and sentenced to death. In 2010, the governor of Ohio commuted Keith’s sentence. He is currently serving life without parole. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Convicted Murderer Kevin Keith)

Kardashian has been outspoken on Twitter about Keith’s case in the past. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star first tweeted out awareness for his case in the summer of 2019.

I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole. https://t.co/5dGF9JDcm7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 16, 2019

I had the pleasure of meeting Kevin Keith through a video visit & was so impressed w/ the amazing programs he created in prison to help others inside better themselves! So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin’s innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released. pic.twitter.com/mFrA76QlEX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 16, 2019

Kardashian also got to virtually meet Keith.

