Labor Department: 1,508,000 Jobless Claims Filed Mid-June

About 1,508,000 jobless claims were filed during the past week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The latest data shows that 1,508,000 jobless claims were filed in the week ending June 13 — a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week. Insured unemployment was at 20,544,000 for the week ending June 6. (RELATED: Americans Need Jobs. Let’s Create Some)

States reported 760,526 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week ending June 13, the data showed, and the advance number of unadjusted actual initial claims under state programs totaled 1,433,027 in the week ending June 13, which is a decrease of 128,240 from the previous week.

The Trump administration has focused on unemployment and economic recovery as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in early May that orders agencies to find and pause any regulations that are crippling job growth.

“Typically when our country has faced a crisis, Washington responds by grabbing more power,” acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought told the Daily Caller of the order in May. “President Trump understands that to get the economy moving, the power needs to be given back to the people and entrepreneurs.”

