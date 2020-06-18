Politics

Labor Department: 1,508,000 Jobless Claims Filed Mid-June

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily White House coronavirus press briefing while flanked by Attorney General William Barr April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. After announcing yesterday that COVID-19 could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, the Trump administration is also contending with the economic effects of the outbreak as the stock market continues to fall, businesses remain closed, and companies lay off and furlough employees. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
About 1,508,000 jobless claims were filed during the past week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The latest data shows that 1,508,000 jobless claims were filed in the week ending June 13 — a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week. Insured unemployment was at 20,544,000 for the week ending June 6. (RELATED: Americans Need Jobs. Let’s Create Some)

States reported 760,526 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week ending June 13, the data showed, and the advance number of unadjusted actual initial claims under state programs totaled 1,433,027 in the week ending June 13, which is a decrease of 128,240 from the previous week.

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has focused on unemployment and economic recovery as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in early May that orders agencies to find and pause any regulations that are crippling job growth.

“Typically when our country has faced a crisis, Washington responds by grabbing more power,” acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought told the Daily Caller of the order in May. “President Trump understands that to get the economy moving, the power needs to be given back to the people and entrepreneurs.”

