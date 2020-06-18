‘You Be Bad A** With It Now’: Lady Gaga Gives One Fan An Unbelievable Gift

Lady Gaga surprised one fan with an unbelievable gift after she praised the singer for “being such an incredible ally” to the LGBTQ community.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a– jacket you got on," Lady GaGa fan Shannon McKee told the "Today" show. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday.

"And she said, 'Thank you,'" McKee added. "I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

McKee continued explaining that she had “a story” she wanted to share with the “Shallow” hitmaker so she went back into the store and “was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me.”

“And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too,” the fan explained. “So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”

It was while she was telling the “Poker Face” singer the “story” her friend, that Gaga “took off her jacket and was like, ‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a– with it now.'”

McKee also went on to share that the pop singer “didn’t feel comfortable posing for a picture close to her home.”

The fan also shared the whole experience on her Instagram, in a video but it has since been deleted, per “Today.”

“I couldn’t have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her,” McKee shared. “I wanted to cry because it was so heartfelt in that moment. I have been a fan of hers since I was in high school. Timing is everything. I truly believe in this moment of time…it needed to happen.”