Medium Announces Colin Kaepernick Is Joining Board Of Directors

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is joining Medium’s board of directors, the company announced in a press release Thursday.

Medium will work with Kaepernick Publishing, the publishing company founded by the former football player in February, on stories about race and civil rights, according to the press release. Kaepernick will write stories on Level and Momentum, two Medium platforms dedicated to stories focused on anti-racism and people of color, in partnership with the site’s editorial team.

Discussions about race relations came to the forefront of American society following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests around civil rights, race relations, and police brutality. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Releases Video Condemning Racism Following Demands Of Players)

“I met Colin a couple years ago and have been wanting to work with him ever since,” Medium CEO Ev Williams said in the press release. “I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice.”

The former NFL player faced controversy in 2016 when he started kneeling for the National Anthem during games to protest racial injustice. He wasn’t signed at the end of the season.

“Kaepernick Publishing’s mission is to uplift and elevate voices for Black and Brown communities, something that has been desperately needed in the publishing space,” Williams wrote.

“I couldn’t be more happy to welcome Colin to Medium,” he added. “He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that.”

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “if he has the playing ability,” Kaepernick should be allowed to return to the NFL. “As far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot,” the president said.