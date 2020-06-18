Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Trademark For Archewell Denied Over Various Blunders

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trademark application for their charity Archewell was reportedly denied due to a series of blunders.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attempt to trademark a non-profit foundation inspired by their son, Archie, was reportedly initially rejected because the description of the organization’s goods and services wording was “indefinite and too broad,” according to Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Jun 18, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

According to the original report in the Sun, a letter dated June 2 from a trademark attorney who had viewed the application shared that a number of issues need to be fixed within six months or the application will be “abandoned.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The former “Suits” actress and Harry also reportedly failed to sign the trademark application, meaning it’s “not being properly verified,” per the Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

An insider shared with the Independent that this was all “part of the normal back-and-forth of the trademarking process” and is in no way a final rejection.

The former royal couple’s attorney now must make the necessary changes so the charity can still happen.

It all comes following a report earlier this week there would be no launch of the Archewell charity until next year at the soonest. The announcement came following the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Sources said the couple were responding to current affairs, redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic,” per the Telegraph. The comments were noted by Harper’s Bazaar.

“It is understood they will now postpone public announcements for the foreseeable future, with no official Archewell projects until next year,” the outlet added.