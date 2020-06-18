Michael Jordan Jersey Expected To Sell For $500,000 At Auction

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan in 1998 is expected to sell for a ton of money at auction.

According to TMZ, a jersey worn by Jordan against the Pacers during the 1998 playoffs is up for auction at Goldin Auctions, and it’s expected to sell for around $500,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was the final year of Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls, which saw six rings brought to the city and franchise.

Obviously, Jordan memorabilia has been all over the place ever since “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN. The six-time NBA champion was back under the spotlight and the documentary moved the needle in a major way.

Now, one of his jerseys is expected to sell for a staggering amount of money. I just can’t imagine having the kind of cash that would allow you to drop $500,000 for a jersey.

That’s not ashtray money. That’s the kind of money that could buy a nice house in large chunks of America.

As for the “The Last Dance,” I’d suggest you all watch it ASAP if you haven’t already seen it. The 10-part series is one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen.

Trust me, it’s worth every single second of your time.

Finally, you know I have to drop the video from “The Last Dance” of Jordan talking about being a winner! Hit the music!