Mike Gundy Says He Was A ‘Dumbass’ For Wearing An OAN Shirt

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had some critical words for himself after wearing a One America News Network (OAN) shirt.

Gundy was shredded by the media and his players after a photo surfaced of him wearing an OAN shirt, and Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“I was a dumbass. I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt,” Gundy said in a Twitter video released Thursday by ESPN College Football.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I was a dumbass. I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.” Mike Gundy reflects on everything that happened after a picture of him wearing an OAN t-shirt surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/4A9hsiBIdG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 18, 2020

For the record, this is now the third video in which Gundy has had to address wearing a shirt from a conservative news website.

He already appeared in a video with Hubbard and released a previous apology video!

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

To be crystal clear, the stances Gundy is referring to seem to be from comments about Black Lives Matter from years ago made by host Liz Wheeler that spread on Twitter.

She has claimed the video is edited and taken out of context.

It seems a lot of you don’t quite understand why a major college football coach promoting OAN is a problem. OAN says Black Lives Matter is “a farce.” pic.twitter.com/ZcQ0Y65uMj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 15, 2020

No, I said the MOVEMENT is a farce, which you would know if you didn’t selectively edit a video from four years to make it seem like I said something I didn’t. https://t.co/6lOsKMK1ts — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 16, 2020

I honestly can’t believe that this is now where we’re at in America. Gundy has had to release three videos after wearing a shirt from OAN!

As I’ve said before, OAN is not a fringe element website. It’s a conservative news outlet with a substantial following, and yet, Gundy has been bullied into submission.

This cancel culture nonsense needs to come to a quick end because it’s terrible for society.