‘They’re Pandering To The Leftist Mob’: NY Assemblyman Mike LiPetri Blasts Cuomo And De Blasio Over Police Reform

New York State Assemblyman and Republican congressional candidate Mike LiPetri is calling out Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio over police reform.

“Gov. Cuomo and Bill De Blasio are pandering to the leftist mob and compromising community safety,” LiPetri said. “Let’s be real, when you pander to the mob, there’s always something else, there’s always something more.”

New York recently passed new police reforms which included making it a felony for police to use chokeholds among other changes.

NYPD also announced that its reassigning 600 officers from its anti-crime unit. (RELATED: New York Disbands Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit, Reassigns 600 Officers.)

LiPetri also went on to discuss the reopening of his state amid coronavirus as NYC is going into phase two on Monday.

