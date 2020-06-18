Herschel Walker Offers To Send Protesters To Countries Without Police

Former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is offering to send activists who want to defund police departments to countries that don’t have them.

“I have an idea,” Walker tweeted Wednesday. “For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!”

Protests and riots have been ongoing throughout the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with activist organizations and even some politicians calling for police departments to be defunded. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Media’s ‘Hypocrisy’ In Coverage Of Protests Amid Pandemic)

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to disband its police department after four local police officers were fired, and charged in connection to Floyd’s death. (RELATED: The Media’s Coronavirus Concern Trolling Disappeared Quickly)

A staunch conservative, Walker has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump in recent years, and has been critical of Democratic politicians and policies.