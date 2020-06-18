Ohio State And Alabama Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Ohio State and Alabama have scheduled a home-and-home football series.

According to a release from the Crimson Tide, the Buckeyes and Alabama will meet on the gridiron in 2027 and 2028. The first game will be in Columbus and the second will be in Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For as much as I drag the SEC for scheduling joke non-conference games, I have to give major props to Alabama.

Nick Saban and company are actually out here trying to put together a tough slate outside of SEC competition. They’re playing a home-and-home with Wisconsin, and now they’re doing it with Ohio State.

Credit where credit is due.

Games like this one are pretty much porn for college football fans. These are the types of games people will talk about for years after the fact.

We’re talking about two of the most historic and prestigious programs in the history of the sport. On one side we have Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The pride and joy of the SEC.

On the other side, we have the Ohio State Buckeyes. We have the crown jewel of the Big 10. These are the kinds of games that fans live for.

Welcome to the big stage, folks. This is what it’s all about!