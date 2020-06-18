Sister Of Playboy Model Ashley Mattingly Starting Nonprofit After Her Death

Playboy model Ashley Mattingly’s sister is in the process of starting a nonprofit to bring awareness to suicide after the model’s death.

Christy Deweese’s idea for the nonprofit comes after Mattingly’s cause of death was revealed, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

“Just the fact that she did it is [surprising],” Deweese said about Mattingly’s suicide. “We’ve known her addiction but we would have never thought she would have taken her own life.”

A medical examiner determined Mattingly’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Fox News reported. Deweese and Mattingly’s brother have joined together to create AJM S.A.F.E. to bring awareness to suicide. (RELATED: Autopsy Report Indicates Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head)

“Our hope is to bring awareness to suicide, being there for anyone who may need a friend,” Deweese said.

“It’s always just important to reach out,” she added. “We didn’t expect that. The strongest person still has their demons.”

Mattingly struggled with alcoholism for years and was found dead in her Texas home back in April, Fox News reported. “Depressive writings” were reportedly found at the scene of her death.

The police investigation is still ongoing.