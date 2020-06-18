Porn Company Camsoda Invents Device To Kill Coronavirus In Semen

Camsoda has invented a device to kill coronavirus in semen.

The popular porn company released the "Semen Zapper," which is designed to immediately kill coronavirus in semen.

How exactly does it get the job done? The zapper uses an ultraviolet-emitting light fixture to kill any trace of the virus in semen.

While I have nothing against Camsoda or the porn industry, I'm not sure you want to trust the "Semen Zapper" to keep you safe from coronavirus.

Anything that retails for less than $30 and comes from a porn company probably shouldn't be viewed as a great weapon in the war against coronavirus.

Again, I have nothing against Camsoda at all, but I'm also not in a rush to go out and buy one of these things.

Having said that, this is just another example of porn companies absolutely dominating the marketing game. Whether you love porn or think it should be illegal, nobody does marketing like adult entertainment does.

They know how to move the needle unlike any other industry in America. That’s just a fact.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you’d ever purchase this device!