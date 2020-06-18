REPORT: Josh Gordon Applies To Be Reinstated To The NFL

Suspended NFL receiver Josh Gordon wants to return to the league.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gordon has applied to be reinstated from his indefinite suspension after multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was suspended this past season while with the Seahawks, and it was just the latest incident in a long string of suspensions.

Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said. Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

More on Josh Gordon aiming to return from his latest suspension. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/FlBuqHQItr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

Josh Gordon’s brother passed away last November, about a month before his suspension — Gordon’s fifth for violating the NFL-NFLPA drug policies. I reached out to Gordon’s lawyer, Adam Kenner, who tells me: pic.twitter.com/jbrgIkIoMW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

Obviously, we wish Gordon nothing but the best. If the league allows him to return, he’ll be a free agent, and he’ll be free to sign anywhere.

First and foremost, he needs to make sure he’s alright when it comes to his mental health. As I’ve said many times about Gordon, if it’s not good between the ears, then it’ll never work on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️FLASH ???????? (@flash) on Jun 18, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

He’s an incredibly talented football player, but he’s just never been able to get out of his own way when it comes to substance abuse issues.

Time and time again, he’s found himself tripping over his own feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️FLASH ???????? (@flash) on May 20, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

This will almost certainly end up being Gordon’s final chance in the NFL. If he flames out again with issues, then I highly-doubt we ever see him play again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️FLASH ???????? (@flash) on Nov 29, 2019 at 8:01am PST

Let’s hope for his sake that he’s finally doing well, and is able to make a return to football. If not, he’ll go down as one of the most tragic stories ever told about wasted talent.