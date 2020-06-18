REPORT: The Big 10 Might Only Play 10 Football Games During The 2020 Season

The Big 10 might shave two games off of the football schedule this upcoming season.

According to Austin Ward, “momentum” is building for the conference to only play 10 conference games during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ward noted we’re still “a couple weeks away” from the final decision, but the idea of a 10 game schedule is “real.”

Decisions are still a couple weeks away, but the momentum for conference-only schedules is real. Multiple sources have indicated the Big Ten is looking at the possibility of a 10-game, league-only slate. https://t.co/XcNYFAk42g — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) June 17, 2020

I don’t really understand where this is all coming from. Did I miss something? Did I miss a major coronavirus update?

I don’t understand why it seems like we’re all of a sudden in a place where the fate of football is up in the air again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Morgan (@t_morgan2) on Oct 15, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

For the past few weeks, it’s seemed like the season was a full-go. Now, we’re talking about canceling games or if the season will happen at all.

I just don’t understand the reason for the abrupt shift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jun 15, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

All I know for sure is that the fans want football, and we’ll do just about anything to get it. If some tweaks have to be made, then we’ll do it.

Will there be copious amounts of complaining? Without a doubt, but some football is better than no football. That much is for sure.