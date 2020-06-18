Rick Harlow Says College Football Players Signing Coronavirus Waivers Doesn’t Mean They Won’t Sue

College football programs might not be protected from lawsuits just because players sign coronavirus waivers.

Right now, multiple programs have had players sign different kinds of waivers as athletes return to campus for voluntary activities. However, that might not offer a whole lot of protection.

Sports business analyst Rick Horrow told Paul Finebaum, “Just because someone signs a piece of paper doesn’t mean they’re not going to sue.”

I’ve actually wondered this a bunch and have talked about it with people in the sport. While nobody seems to know anything about whether or not lawsuits will come, people in college football are terrified of what will happen if an entire locker room gets decimated or a player gets hospitalized.

There’s a very real belief it could result in the entire season getting shut down. If a player does get hospitalized after signing a waiver, will they sue?

This is America, and people sue all the time for all different reasons. I honestly wouldn’t rule out anything.

If you get an ambitious lawyer who thinks they can go after a major athletic department, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if lawsuits were filed over sick athletes.

The good news is that it doesn’t seem to be a major concern right now. As a football fan, I hope like hell it stays that way!