SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says ‘It Is Past Time’ For The Mississippi State Flag To Change

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks Mississippi should change its state flag.

Sankey released a statement Thursday that "it is past time" for Mississippi to change the flag, and the SEC will consider pulling out conference championship events if the flag doesn't change. The Mississippi state flag features the Confederate flag.

You can read the full statement below.

I understand why Sankey is releasing this statement, and I’m not even against the idea that Mississippi should change the flag.

However, I’m not sure it’s the job of Greg Sankey to get involved in Mississippi politics. Shouldn’t a decision on the flag be left up to the people of Mississippi?

Having said that, Sankey could have some serious influence here. Mississippi State and Ole Miss are two of the biggest schools in the country.

If Sankey puts the pressure on the Rebels, Bulldogs and the boosters involved, then change could be made at the state capital.

While you’re here, I’d seriously recommend watching “Ghosts of Ole Miss” if you haven’t seen it before. It’s about the first black student to attend Ole Miss and the riots that were involved. It seems like a perfect time to watch it again.