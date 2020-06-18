Sharks Obliterate A Dolphin In Terrifying Video

A couple of sharks feasted on a dolphin in a video making the rounds online.

A YouTube video from The Malibu Artist shows a pair of sharks just tearing a dolphin apart like it's no big deal at all. According to the YouTube description, the event took place off of the coast of California.

Watch the unreal video of the sharks feasting below.

As I just recently said about a different shark video, this right here is why I have zero interest in getting in the ocean.

You can all be heroes if you want to get in the water, but you can firmly count me out.

As long as there are great white sharks swimming around, then it's just not for me.

Seriously, why are we not hunting these things down? Forget the Russians, forget the Chinese and forget the Iranians.

The greatest threat our Navy should pursue are the sharks. They’re a scourge on the ocean destroying dolphins, which we all know are adorable animals.

Is my stance of complete and total annihilation harsh? Without question, but this is a war over our water. There’s no line I won’t cross.

Now, let’s get to work and clean up our oceans.

H/T: BroBible