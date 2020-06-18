SMU, USF And Troy Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

Several more college athletic programs have been hit by coronavirus.

In the most recent rounds of positive tests, SMU, Troy and USF all had athletes test positive for the virus. They’re just the latest programs to have athletes test positive for coronavirus as athletes return for voluntary workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported the five SMU athletes with the virus will be quarantined for two weeks.

Several Troy University Trojan football coaches, players and staff have tested positive for COVID- 19. — Sports Chat with Neal & Wally (@ChatWally) June 17, 2020

#USF announces two @USFFootball players have tested positive for COVID-19. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) June 17, 2020

As I’ve said many times at this point, players testing positive for the virus is just the reality we’re living in right now.

There’s no way to spin it or make it better. College athletes are going to get coronavirus. That’s just going to happen and that’s obvious at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMU Football (@smufb) on Jun 4, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

The key moving forward is making sure positive cases are handled correctly. Players need to be quarantined, kept away from the rest of the team.

The last thing we need is a locker room getting hammered and an entire program shutting its doors for the time being like Houston did.

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

As of right now, I’m not too worried at all. I think we’re still going to be fine moving forward. It’s a fluid situation with coronavirus, but I don’t think there’s a need to panic right now.