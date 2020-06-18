President Donald Trump called for more Justices to be added to the United States Supreme Court in the wake of its Thursday decision halting his bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

SCOTUS’ decision, written for the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts, came down nearly eight years to the day after former President Barack Obama launched the program. Trump previously announced his intent to end the program back in 2017, but was barred by a lower court, whose ruling was upheld on Thursday. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Against Trump Administration’s Bid To End DACA)

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” the president tweeted roughly an hour after the decision went public. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” he asked in a followup.

Securing the Judiciary Branch for conservatives was a hallmark call of Trump’s 2016 campaign, but he has not repeated the line nearly as frequently during the 2020 cycle.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his dissent that “under the auspices of today’s decision, administrations can bind their successors by unlawfully adopting significant legal changes through Executive Branch agency memoranda.”

“Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is,” he continued. “An effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.”